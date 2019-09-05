Analysts Set $2.50 Target Price for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBIO shares. ValuEngine lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 74,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,491. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine A. Eade acquired 39,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Loewald acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 89,915 shares of company stock valued at $223,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 64.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 236,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 635.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

