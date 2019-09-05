Analysts Set Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) Price Target at GBX 238.10

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.67 ($3.21).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on shares of Cybg in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Cybg news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £273,327.88 ($357,151.29). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 271 shares of company stock valued at $45,017.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -19.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.53. Cybg has a 1 year low of GBX 131.45 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 340.20 ($4.45).

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

