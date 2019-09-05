Analysts Set Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $134.33

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,907 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,475. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,201,000 after purchasing an additional 448,325 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.73. 190,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,307. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

