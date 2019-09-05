Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$12.00

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

MTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 427,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,181. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$8.44 and a one year high of C$16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $992.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.10%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.