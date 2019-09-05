Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Insider K. Phil Yoo Sells 15,000 Shares

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,626.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 196,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,549. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.58%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 372.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 4,661.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 190,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 186,288 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

