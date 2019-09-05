April S. Arnzen Sells 2,491 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,491 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,461,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,376,056. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

