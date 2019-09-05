Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. It has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the sector. Acquisitions have been helping the company to expand market presence. The company’s "smart architecture" provides a competitive advantage and should help it continue gaining market share. The stock has outperformed the industry year to date. On the flip side, a weak global demand environment continues to weigh on the company’s performance. It is seeing escalation in costs due to investment in organic as well as inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Shares of APTV traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,660,817,000 after buying an additional 2,805,856 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $601,537,000 after buying an additional 507,774 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,321,000 after buying an additional 83,653 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 34.0% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,477,000 after buying an additional 1,437,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,511,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,003,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

