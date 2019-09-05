Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14, approximately 10,464 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 196,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

About Aquantia (NYSE:AQ)

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, access, and automotive markets worldwide. Its products include corporate data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

