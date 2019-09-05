Arion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $38.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Arion has a market cap of $45,523.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00205740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.01233551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,034,670 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

