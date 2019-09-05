Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.54% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000.

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $83,268.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,374 shares in the company, valued at $959,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABG traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.63. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,233. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

