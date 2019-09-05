ATBCoin (ATB) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $92,509.00 and approximately $111,860.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,582.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.02774454 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00849186 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

