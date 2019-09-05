Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund (LON:BGUK) Trading Up 1.2%

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 175.98 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.29), approximately 177,372 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 118.88, a current ratio of 118.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $266.42 million and a P/E ratio of -16.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.28%.

In related news, insider Scott Cochrane bought 11,173 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.67 ($26,133.11).

