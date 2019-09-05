Bakkavor Group’s (BAKK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAKK. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162 ($2.12).

Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.42) on Monday. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The stock has a market cap of $628.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

