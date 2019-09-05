Ball (NYSE:BLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.28

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.28 and last traded at $80.89, with a volume of 12703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,833.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,199 shares of company stock worth $10,251,383 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

