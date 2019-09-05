Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

BBD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.58 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 13,110,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,457,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,632,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,984 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,449,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,044,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,189 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

