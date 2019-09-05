Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 119,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLX stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. 75,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,035. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.82 million, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

