Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander Brasil from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander Brasil in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 756,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,009. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.