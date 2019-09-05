Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Up 8.3%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 44,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 50,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $692,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Belmont Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium and lithium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property covering 6,820 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River property with 1 mineral claim covering 12,841 ha located in northern Saskatchewan; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft property with 31 mineral claims encompassing 7 Sq.

