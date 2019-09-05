Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) a $50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BF.A stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 24.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

