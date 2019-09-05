Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €53.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.30 ($51.51).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of EVD stock opened at €50.10 ($58.26) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 39.14. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 52-week high of €53.05 ($61.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.