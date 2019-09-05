Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Down 1%

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01), approximately 770,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,099% from the average daily volume of 64,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Biopharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

About Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

