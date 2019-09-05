BitBar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $243.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One BitBar coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00021786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BitBar has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $97,662.00 and $243.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,098.03 or 2.19203606 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,542 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.