Bitradio Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $112,313.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,835,434 coins and its circulating supply is 7,835,429 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

