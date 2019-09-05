BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Jeff Desroches Sells 6,700 Shares

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $179,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 102.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 270.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.0% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 68.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 71.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 81,466 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

