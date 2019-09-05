BLACKROCK 2022/COM Plans — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 65,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,632. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

