BlackRock Core Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 165,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,400. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

