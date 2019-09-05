BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 211,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,020. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

