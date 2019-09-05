Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

Shares of BGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 201,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,326. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.