BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 214,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

