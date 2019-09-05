BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BYM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. 53,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,506. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

