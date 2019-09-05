BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. 30,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,610. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

