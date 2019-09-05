BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 181,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,066. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

