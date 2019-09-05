BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (MNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MNE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 4,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

