BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 17,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

