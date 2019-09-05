Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUH)

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II alerts:

MUH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 12,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.