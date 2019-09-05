Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 24,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,869. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

