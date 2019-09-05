BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Declares — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MPA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 17,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

