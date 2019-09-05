Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MCA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

