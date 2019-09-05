Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BQH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 11,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

