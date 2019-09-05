Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE BBN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 219,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,832. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $25.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.