Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,344. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

