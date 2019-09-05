Bloom Price Tops $0.0330 on Major Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Bloom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $1,473.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00218256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.01231264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00084798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, AirSwap, TOPBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

