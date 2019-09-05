Blox Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Blox has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $181,617.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blox has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Blox token can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, BigONE, Binance and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blox Token Profile

Blox launched on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is blox.io. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin, BigONE, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

