Boolberry Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00003953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $13,320.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00720814 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005636 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam.

Buying and Selling Boolberry

Boolberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.