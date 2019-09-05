Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.01. 1,310,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

