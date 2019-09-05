Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will post $7.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.10 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $5.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $29.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.98% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of APVO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.69. 20,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

In other news, Director Fuad El-Hibri acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 959,521 shares in the company, valued at $853,973.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 381,380 shares of company stock valued at $312,144. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 447,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

