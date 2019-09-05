Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($5.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($4.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.47) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Novavax by 7,685.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Novavax by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 3,799.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 423,948 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 764,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,014. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Novavax has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

