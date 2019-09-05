Brokerages Anticipate Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ritter Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18.

RTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.14. 213,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,467. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.91% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

