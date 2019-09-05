Brokerages Expect Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Castlight Health’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,155. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $203.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $30,479.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $39,721.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 322,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $90,961. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 740,769 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,773,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $2,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

