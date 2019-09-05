Brokerages Expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. IQIYI posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQ. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 36,006,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,451 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,067,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333,157 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 318,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,323. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

